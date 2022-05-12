Green list for medical physicists nearly pointless - APEX

Thursday, 12 May, 2022 - 15:44

As Medical Physicists prepare for resumed strike action from 16 May the news has broken that their profession is on the government’s newly announced ‘Green List’ for immigration.

‘Whilst there is no doubt that this is a critical and vulnerable workforce that should most certainly be on the Green List, the inclusion of Medical Physicists is all but pointless.’ David Munro Advocacy Lead for the APEX union remarked today. ‘Physicists in other countries certainly show plenty of interest in coming to New Zealand for lifestyle choices, but when they see the pay rates that they’ll receive they almost inevitably change their mind.’ Mr Munro continued. ‘This is precisely why APEX Physicists are striking. The current salaries are too low to retain existing Physicists in New Zealand and are certainly too low to be attractive to candidates from overseas.’

The current DHB offer to settle the Physics MECA is effectively a pay cut when current inflation is considered. ‘As a matter of urgency, the DHBs need to revise their pay offer to fairly reward this workforce and avoid a workforce crisis.’ Mr Munro concluded.