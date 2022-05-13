PM agrees Human Rights Commissioner 'adds no value' - David Seymour

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 09:35

"ACT’s policy to get rid of the Human Rights Commissioner has today been backed up by Jacinda Ardern and her Government," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The fact that the Human Rights Commissioner hasn’t requested a meeting with the Prime Minister or her senior Ministers for three years and she ignored him for three months after requesting an "urgent meeting" shows what little value the role adds.

"Paul Hunt himself even said to Jacinda "since my appointment three years ago, I have not asked to meet with you." What has he been doing for three years if.

"This week in our Real Change Budget, ACT called for an end to wasteful spending, including getting rid of Government roles and agencies that don’t add value.

"ACT’s long-held view is that the Commission is a hard-left organisation masquerading as a government department and must be abolished.

"If the Prime Minister and her Ministers can’t be bothered meeting with him then it’s clear it’s time to abolish the pointless role.

"Taxpayers fund this job and it’s now clear more than ever that it’s just not worth it."