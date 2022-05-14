ACT party floats scrapping road taxes on marine fuel

Saturday, 14 May, 2022 - 08:01

"The ACT Party is calling on the Government to scrap road taxes on marine fuel," says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

"Kiwi boaties are currently paying $1.24 cents per litre in taxes, most of that revenue goes into the National Land Transport Fund. In Auckland it’s even more at $1.36 cents. The problem is most of this fund goes towards road and rail projects.

"ACT believes that Kiwi boaties deserve a fair go. They should have access to a simple web-based system to submit receipts and claim back the petrol tax used in boats, jet-skis and other watercraft.

"Unclaimed funds will be used to ensure all existing water-safety programmes continue to be funded.

"EECA estimates a National Land Transport Fund tax grab of up to $220 million is taken from recreational marine fuel. With only $30 million of benefits delivered back to recreational boaties and none of the opportunities for tax refunds given to other non-road users, this government is taking boaties for a ride.

"Other off-road users, including the commercial fishing, agriculture and construction sectors, are eligible for a refund, but recreational boaties miss out. The Government thinks boaties have fallen for it hook, line and sinker but it’s time to reel this policy back.

"Labour loves to tax New Zealanders. We say this tax is unfair and Labour should do the right thing and cut boaties some slack."