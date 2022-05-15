Fraught hate speech laws should go - David Seymour

Sunday, 15 May, 2022 - 10:48

"Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has this morning admitted how naive his Government has been about its proposed hate speech laws," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"In an interview with Q+A Faafoi said the discussion document has shown how "fraught" this issue is.

"This is what ACT has said all along. The hate speech laws would create a divided and hateful society where cancel culture would spiral out of control.

"Faafoi should now concentrate on the huge issues this country faces with out of control gang crime instead of locking people up for saying things he doesn’t agree with.

"Faafoi claims that Cabinet will consider hate speech in the next few months but he wouldn’t commit to a law being passed before the election.

"It’s time to let this misguided policy go. It’s ok to admit when you’re wrong and move on.

"While the perpetually offended will be disappointed they won't be able to start petitions and lynch mobs against people they disagree with, most New Zealanders will be pleased to see the back of this dangerous and hateful."