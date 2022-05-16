'More desperate disinformation about fair pay agreements'

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 10:43

Opposition to Fair Pay Agreements has appeared as a coordinated misinformation attack. CTU President Richard Wagstaff says the proposed legislation is well supported by working kiwis, and even The Financial Times agreed last week that New Zealand is on the right track. Deliberately spreading disinformation sign of the increasing desperation of the opposition to these internationally common labour laws.

"Fair Pay Agreements will simply create a common floor for terms and conditions, in much the same way as the minimum wage exists. That stops the race to the bottom which has seen worker's terms and conditions eroded over years by abusive and exploitative employers.

Fair Pay Agreements are only being discussed at the ILO because Business New Zealand has taken a case there in yet another attempt to stop the legislation. New Zealand is "on a list alongside Afghanistan and Venezuela, and just ahead of Nigeria" because that is where New Zealand comes in the alphabet. The ILO is not concerned about FPAs as the case has not been heard yet. It is not definite that a case will even be heard, and if it is, we believe it will be quickly thrown out as they are widespread overseas, including in Australia.

It's time for fair play on Fair Pay Agreements. The New Zealand public deserves the truth about these agreements and the positive impact that they will have on some of the most vulnerable workers. We’re calling on Business NZ and the National Party to stop the misinformation and back hard working New Zealanders."