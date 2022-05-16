Killing of Palestinian journalist must be a 'wake up call' to NZ Government

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 11:25

A coalition of Palestinian-solidarity groups (Justice for Palestine, Palestinian Youth Aotearoa and Alternative Jewish Voices) has called on the Government to hold Israel to account for what is being described as the "assassination" of Palestinian journalist for Al Jazeera, Shireen Abu Akleh. On 11 May, Abu Akleh was shot in the head while reporting on Israeli raids in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, with a group of journalists all wearing vests that identified them as press.

A spokesperson for Justice for Palestine, Neil Ballantyne said: "This attack on Shireen Abu Akleh is a tragedy, however it is not an aberration. It is part of a pattern of systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces to prevent them from bearing witness to the crimes that are perpetrated against Palestinians every day. Since 2000 Israeli forces are estimated to have killed over 50 journalists working in Palestine. And just last May, Israeli forces destroyed multiple tower blocks housing numerous media outlets, including Aljazeera, Associated Press, Middle East Eye.

This latest killing has to be a wake-up call to our Government that Israel must be held to account or it will continue to target Palestinian journalists with impunity."

In an open letter to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs the groups have called on the Government to act in support of human rights and international law by:

Condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the targeted killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Issuing a statement supporting a complaint that has been lodged with the International Criminal Court seeking investigation and prosecution of the systemic targeting of Palestinian journalists

Calling in the Israeli ambassador and demanding an explanation of what action will be taken to provide justice for Shireen Abu Akleh, and to establish effective measures to protect journalists reporting within illegally occupied Palestinian territories.