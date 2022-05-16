Emissions Reduction Plan must result in action - Climate Change Commission

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 13:15

The Emissions Reduction Plan needs to drive action on climate change in Aotearoa New Zealand, He Pou a Rangi Chair Rod Carr says.

"Aotearoa New Zealand needs to be moving towards a low emissions and climate resilient future."

"The release of the first emissions reduction plan is an important step on the country’s path to reducing its emissions and playing its part in the global effort to address climate change. It should give more certainty to businesses, investors and communities.

"We also need to make sure the actions we take now to reduce our emissions don’t get in the way of what we need to do to prepare for these increasing impacts.

"For decades, Aotearoa New Zealand failed to bring down its emissions. We are already seeing the impact of climate change here and with each passing year the need to take real action on climate change has become more urgent."

He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission said the Government needed to make sure its plan was backed up with action on meeting Aotearoa New Zealand’s first emissions budget, with Government working alongside Iwi/MÄori, business, communities and local government.

"Our emissions are changing the climate and damaging the planet. We need to reduce emissions to net zero for long-lived gases by 2050 and deliver a 24% to 47% reduction in biogenic methane by 2050. This first emissions budget and the emissions reduction plan to deliver it are a step towards this long-term target.

"We will be reviewing the plan in detail and monitoring the Government's progress to ensure it delivers. A good plan will show urgency, decisiveness, cohesion, and a commitment to collaboration.

"The transition will impact some communities, industries and regions more than others. The Government needs to work with the people who are most impacted to ensure the transition is achievable, affordable and socially acceptable.

"The policies in the emissions reduction plan need to be supported by adequate funding in the Budget so they can be successful."

When He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission delivered InÄia tonu nei, our first advice to Government, it presented ambitious, achievable, affordable and socially acceptable paths for Aotearoa to meet its climate targets and contribute to global efforts to address climate change, Dr Carr says.

"As part of assessing the emissions reduction plan, we will be looking at the fine print of how the Government intends to achieve change.

"I wrote to Ministers last month to remind them of the Commission’s recommendations and the research and evidence supporting our advice. This includes: a cohesive strategy for forestry; reducing emissions from waste; decarbonising industry; reducing light vehicle emissions; decarbonising heavy transport; pricing agricultural emissions; and an energy strategy that significantly reduces emissions. This must be done in a way that complies with Te Tiriti and does not further compound and historic grievances and disadvantage iwi/MÄori."

"If more action or a different approach is needed, then we will be asking for it," Dr Carr says.