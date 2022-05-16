Agriculture gets a free pass in ERP - SAFE For Animals

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 14:19

The Government has announced no meaningful plan to reduce emissions in agriculture, instead opting to invest in more research projects.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously stated that climate change is "one of the greatest challenges of our time" and that we must "act with urgency". But SAFE Chief Executive Officer Debra Ashton said the plan is disappointing and lacks any acknowledgement that radical changes are needed.

"The most recent IPCC report was clear that we need to transition to plant-based food producing industries," said Ashton.

"The Government’s plan fails to reduce land use emissions and neglects to mention sustainable plant-based agriculture."

The IPCC warned that to avoid catastrophic outcomes, greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025 and be reduced by 43% by 2030. At the same time, methane would also need to be reduced by about a third.

Recently, the Netherlands initiated a plan to assist their farmers and reduce the impact of intensive animal agriculture. Farmers will have access to a buy-out scheme to either exit the industry, or transition to more sustainable farming systems.

"Instead of investing in this area, the Government is still relying on the hope that unproven mitigation technologies will reduce methane from animals in Agriculture."

"What this plan lacks is a strong direction for a truly sustainable, low emission economy and environment. Aotearoa needs to urgently implement policies that shifts our economy towards sustainable plant-based agriculture and we call on them to make that happen."