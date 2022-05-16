'Budget needs to increase housing support payments for the most vulnerable families'

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 14:53

The Salvation Army is calling on the Government to boost its housing support for hundreds of thousands of lower-income households, including an urgent increase in housing support payments along with longer-term reforms.

"High rental costs and the surging increase in the cost of living are leaving the most vulnerable individuals and families behind when it comes to securing safe and affordable accommodation," says Senior Social Policy Analyst Paul Barber.

"Rent levels have risen by 40 percent or more since the 2016 rent levels that the current Accommodation Supplement is based on.

"Housing payments, such as the Accommodation Supplement, need to be urgently increased just to catch up with the current high cost of accommodation, while longer-term reforms will make them more fit for purpose."

The Salvation Army’s pre-budget policy paper, ‘Housing Support Crisis Response’ was released today and is available here: https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/article/housing-support-crisis-response

"In the midst of this extended housing crisis, The Salvation Army is looking to this week’s Budget to deliver genuine relief to the high housing and living costs being faced by lower-income households,"says Mr Barber.