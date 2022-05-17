Simple and costless action to help the climate - Simon Court

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 12:31

"Yesterday’s lolly scramble of a climate announcement is full of plans to make plans, but ACT has a simple and practical solution that politicians can implement right now to help the climate," says ACT’s Climate Change spokesperson Simon Court.

"James Shaw should act now and change the parliamentary calendar so that MPs sit for four days a week for 23 weeks a year, instead of three days a week for 30 weeks.

"This would reduce the number of taxpayer-funded flights taken by MPs, and their carbon emissions, by around 25 per cent.

"It is a simple and costless action to help the climate and save the taxpayer significant money during a cost of living crisis.

"Furthermore, by reducing travel time, this initiative would make Parliament friendlier to people with families who want to go to Parliament and make a difference. It's a win win.

"If our MPs can’t walk the walk then what hope do we have in addressing climate change. It’s a sad state of affairs when our parliamentarians can’t bring themselves to take a few less flights but want to tell everyday Kiwis what they are allowed to drive and how far."