Same announcement but 'no delivery' - Matt Doocey

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 18:33

Today’s Mana Ake expansion announcement is nothing but a re-hash of the same press release from over a year ago, National’s Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

"On 15 April 2021, Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti visited Homai School in Counties Manukau and announced that the Mana Ake services would expand into five new areas; Northland, Counties Manuaku, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and West Coast.

"If that sounds familiar, it’s because the near-exact same announcement was made today - only a year later and with nothing to show for it.

"This is an astounding example of all spin and no delivery.

"Today’s announcement barely includes any information we didn’t already have last April, yet progress towards delivering the desired outcomes appears nil.

"More children need access to mental health wellbeing support and services, but simply making announcements with good intentions won’t deliver results.

"This is not the first time this Labour Government has been caught short on mental health and wellbeing delivery. The Counselling in Schools initiative was initially announced on 31 July 2020, only to be re-announced more than a year later on 8 November 2021.

"National will be holding the Government to account to ensure they follow through on their promise to have Mana Ake services starting in those areas later this year."