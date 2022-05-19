Budget 2022: Innovation Programme for Tourism Recovery - MBIE

|
Today’s Budget announcement included the $54 million Innovation Programme for Tourism Recovery.
The programme is designed to help stimulate a shift towards a regenerative, low carbon, productive and innovative tourism sector as the sector rebuilds following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programme will:
support the transition of the tourism sector to a high wage, low carbon model deliver transformational outcomes for the tourism sector support a successful tourism recovery support the intended outcomes of long-term strategic initiatives such as the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) be based on a sustainable, co-investment funding model complement and minimise duplication of existing initiatives and programmes.
Detailed policy design will be completed in the coming months.
Innovation Programme for Tourism Recovery - https://www.mbie.govt.nz/immigration-and-tourism/tourism/tourism-recovery/innovation-programme-for-tourism-recovery
