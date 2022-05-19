No Budget Boost for struggling hospices; 'Disappointing' - Hospice New Zealand

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 16:00

Budget 2022 offered no support for the 32 hospice services around the country offering palliative care to nearly 20,000 patients and their whanau across Aotearoa every year.

"We’re disappointed to say the least," says Hospice New Zealand, Acting Chief Executive, Wayne Naylor. "This vital service remains under-recognised by the Government and the Ministry of Health.".

"Hospice care is a valued and cherished service, that we all want for our loved ones when they are diagnosed with a terminal illness and while our services are completely free of charge to everyone who needs them, they cost a lot to provide" he says.

Last year, it cost close to $176 million to provide hospice care across New Zealand. While the Government provided $88 million, Hospices had to raise over $87 million from their communities to bridge the gap. "Hospices are telling us their fundraising is "maxed out" already, and as they look towards 2023 there is considerable concern that services will need to be cut in order to operate within extremely tight budgets"

"We’ve been calling on the government to increase support for the palliative care sector as it becomes harder to raise money from communities," says Mr Naylor.

"With today’s cost of living pressure, this funding burden on communities is unsustainable. Hospices can’t keep relying on their op shops sales and charity events to raise enough money in order to provide free palliative care in their communities."

Mr Naylor says the hospice sector is up for the challenge to work with Health New Zealand, the MÄori Health Authority, and central Government to collaborate on creating sustainable funding for hospices to ensure this essential service remains available and free in every community.

"It’s time for hospice care to be understood, valued, accessible and equitably available as part of a collaborative and high performing health system." Hospice Awareness Week runs 16-22 May 2022: https://www.hospice.org.nz/what-is-hospice/stories-of-care/