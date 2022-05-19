Indigenous Rights Commissioner denied in Budget 2022

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 16:04

The Human Rights Commission, Te KÄhui Tika Tangata, is welcoming an increase in its baseline funding for the next four years but is calling on the Government to stand by its promises to tangata whenua.

It comes after the Government rejected a Budget bid for funding to appoint an Indigenous Rights Commissioner to the Board of the Commission.

"I don’t understand how government ministers can accept having no tangata whenua on the Board of the country’s national human rights institution" says Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

"The Commission had a government-appointed part-time Indigenous Rights Commissioner between 2008-2017, but since then no tangata whenua has sat on the Board."-

Only the Government has the power to appoint and fund members to the Commission’s Board.--

In 2017, the National-led Government began the process to appoint an Indigenous Rights Commissioner, but the process was not completed before the 2017 election, and it has not been revived.

"For three years, I have urged the Government to do the right thing", says Chief Commissioner Hunt.

The role is critical to strengthening the indigenous rights system in Aotearoa New Zealand

The Commission’s Pou Ärahi and Deputy Chief Executive, Tricia Keelan, says the appointment of an Indigenous Rights Commissioner is critical to the integrity of the Commission and work on the Government’s Action Plan for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

"Our aspiration is to progress toward a Declaration consistent Aotearoa by 2040.

"This is an important opportunity for the Government working in relationship with tino rangatiratanga to strengthen the indigenous rights system, including through the urgent appointment of an Indigenous Rights Commissioner" says Ms Keelan.

"The UN has called upon the Government to appoint an Indigenous Rights Commissioner", Mr Hunt explains.

"The establishment of an Indigenous Rights Commissioner should be a clear outcome from the Government’s commitment to UNDRIP, in order to improve the lives of MÄori," says Chief Commissioner Hunt.

Mr Hunt adds that an Indigenous Rights Commissioner would help ensure adherence to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and safeguard processes that recognise, and seek to rectify, the historical legacy of colonisation.

"Establishing this role is an important part of realising human rights in this country" says Mr Hunt.

Serving communities

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says the Commission has been pushing for an Indigenous Rights Commissioner for years.

"As Race Relations Commissioner, I do all I can to speak to indigenous rights but it is not appropriate nor sustainable for one commissioner to try and meet the needs of all ethnic and religious communities alongside those of tangata whenua.

"An Indigenous Rights Commissioner would further our country’s social cohesion, allowing greater focus on our diverse communities while acknowledging the unique challenges faced by tangata whenua. Here in Aotearoa, we’re working to realise and promote human rights. An Indigenous Rights Commissioner would be a leap in the right direction" says Mr Foon.

Chief Commissioner Paul Hunt welcomes the Budget’s extra $2.5 million annual allocation in the next four years.

"The Commission has seen a significant increase in the number of New Zealanders turning to it for support and advice in the past 12 months.

"This funding will support our four Commissioners and the services we offer as a Commission to deal with these increased pressures" says Hunt.

In the past 12 months, some of the highlights of the Commission’s work include:

Dealing with more than 4600 COVID-related queries and providing government with numerous human rights policy briefings on COVID. A Disability Inquiry into the Government’s COVID pandemic response, which revealed the spread of Omicron caused considerable stress, confusion and put the well-being of disabled people at risk. Implementing more responsive processes to support victims of racism and harmful speech, lawful or unlawful. Campaigning for the Government to implement pay transparency legislation. A two-year long Housing Inquiry, identifying solutions to help New Zealanders realise their right to a decent home. Public engagement on the Pacific Pay Gap, which received more than 750 worker and employer submissions. Community consultations to gather thoughts and aspirations for a racism-free Aotearoa with the aim of feeding those voices into a government national action plan against racism. Advocacy for new legislation to tackle and combat modern slavery and migrant exploitation in Aotearoa.

The increased funding allows the Commission to continue this crucial work and other important human rights initiatives.