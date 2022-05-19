Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 15:24

The MÄori media sector is set to receive an additional $40 million dollars over two years. Te MÄngai PÄho will receive a total of $32 million ($16 million in each of the next two years) and Whakaata MÄori (MÄori Television) will receive an extra $4 million dollars for each of the next two years.

The bulk of the funding is to target innovative new MÄori content for online and emerging platforms. The funding will also support the creation of te reo MÄori content and content that gives voice to MÄori perspectives.

Some of the funding recognises the success of an initiative Te MÄngai PÄho has been trialling and it will continue to enable regional stories to be told through iwi media collaborations.

"We are very grateful and I am sure that the content creators and platforms we support will also be thrilled with the additional opportunities this funding will provide. We welcome the Government’s commitment to MÄori media, and the continued opportunity to provide stability for Whakaata MÄori, NgÄ Reo Irirangi Ä-Iwi, and our community of content creators" says Larry Parr, KaihautÅ« o Te MÄngai PÄho.

"MÄori media is a key contributor to our collective language revitalisation efforts. This investment will contribute to our shared goals under Te Whare o Te Reo Mauriora to help engage and excite people about seeing, hearing and using te reo MÄori."

"Te MÄngai PÄho looks forward to collaborating with our colleagues in both the MÄori media sector and the wider public media space to ensure we make the most of this opportunity."

Read the Budget 2022 details here.

