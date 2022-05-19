Budget 2022 delivers 'hype and hot air' in the climate and biodiversity crises

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 16:20

Greenpeace is responding to Budget 2022 by saying the Government is generating hype and hot air while failing the environment.

"There has never been more hype, while the need for real action to address the climate and biodiversity crises has never been greater," says Greenpeace lead agriculture campaigner Christine Rose.

"Cutting synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and halving the herd will address both these crises. But despite the ‘transformational’ promises in the ‘climate emergency’, these are absent from the Budget and the Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP)," says Rose.

"Budget 2022 and Monday’s Emissions Reduction Plan are missed opportunities to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and reduce the dairy herd which are driving climate change, polluting rivers and contaminating drinking water."

Greenpeace has been calling on the government to drive a transition away from intensive dairying by investing in things like plant-based food manufacturing facilities and other infrastructure to grow the plant-based regenerative organic sector.

"This Government has given a free pass to intensive dairy - New Zealand’s biggest climate polluter. Instead of necessary regulation, the Government is giving $339 million for more research and hypothetical techno-fixes to the problem of too many cows," says Rose.

"When it comes to dealing with intensive dairy’s climate pollution, we already have the solutions - fewer cows, more plant-based food production and a phase out of synthetic fertiliser. That's what the Government should be investing in, not more hypothetical techno-fixes."

"We’re five years into this Labour-led Government - nature is in crisis and dairy pollution is at an all time high. This was the Government’s opportunity to ensure meaningful change for the environment finally gets delivered this term - it appears they’ve missed it."

Greenpeace oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper says she is disappointed funding for a comprehensive cameras on boats programme is seemingly missing from the Budget.

"With 90 percent of seabirds and 22 percent of marine mammals threatened or at risk of extinction and the ocean under increasing pressure from destructive fishing, climate change and pollution, the Government should be investing to turn things around now.

"We urgently need cameras on 100% of New Zealand’s commercial fishing fleet, which over 30,000 New Zealanders are calling for. Cameras on boats will ensure transparency and compliance across the commercial fishing industry.

"If we’re serious about protecting the ocean for the future, we need transparency around this industry - and that means cameras on all fishing boats," Hooper says.