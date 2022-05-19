Budget 2022 plugs health system holes but more needed - Thorsten Engel

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 16:43

There is no doubt the New Zealand health system requires reform and today’s Budget clearly set out the way forward, with funding prioritised against the most pressing issues on the Government’s agenda, says Deloitte Partner Thorsten Engel.

"It was good to see the Government clarify its priority areas of investment when it comes to the health system, but further detail on these initiatives is pivotal to ensure the needle actually shifts, thereby resulting in successful outcomes with lasting changes," Mr Engel said.

Budget 2022 clearly sets improving mental health services, securing the future of future ambulance services, and committing to the healthcare infrastructure portfolio, as the priorities for the health sector in the immediate years ahead.

Additionally, there were commitment to developing the health workforce, increasing funding to Pharmac, joining up the health IT systems and a commitment to funding for MÄori health.

"Whilst today’s announcement has helped identify the immediate path ahead for New Zealand’s health reforms, ultimately the focus has remained on plugging holes but the detail around how New Zealand is going to build a better future health system is yet to unfold," concludes Mr Engel.

For Deloitte’s full Budget 2022 commentary visit https://www2.deloitte.com/nz/budget2022.