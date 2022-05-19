'Not a budget' for those concerned with housing market and affordability

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 17:04

"This wasn’t a budget for those concerned about the health of the country’s housing market and crisis of affordability. The funding of public, transitional and emergency housing is welcome and much-needed, but will only help to treat the symptoms and not the cause. With the costs of housing having spiralled over the past decade the budget offered little to address the lack of supply, or the role that public transport can and should play in unlocking growth. While the announcement of $350m to support the delivery of not-for-profit Build To Rent homes recognises the increasing importance of purpose-built rental accommodation for those struggling to get on the housing ladder, the reality is that this might equate to only 1000 apartments nationwide."