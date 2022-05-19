ProCare disappointed nurses left out in the cold in Budget 2022

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 16:54

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare is disappointed that primary care nurses have been left out of today’s Budget announcement.

Gabrielle Lord, Nursing Director and General Manager Practice Services, at ProCare says: "Nurses have been the backbone of caring for patients while we’ve dealt with the global pandemic over the last two years, so to see no additional funding for this imperative part of our healthcare workforce is devastating.

"This is even more true when you consider the state of the ongoing pay equity settlements," she points out.

"We urgently need more money for our nurses, and they need to be paid the same rate as their DHB colleagues," she concludes.