Budget 2022 extends lifeline to Whanau Ora Navigators in Te Waipounamu

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 17:24

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is pleased that the Government has recognised the importance of WhÄnau Ora in maintaining a buffer for whÄnau during the path of the global pandemic.

Interim Co-Chief Executive (Operations) Vanessa Hutchins is delighted that the fundamental value of WhÄnau Ora Navigation has been recognised with baseline funding announced today, allowing Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu to maintain the vital workforce of WhÄnau Ora Navigators that has been instrumental to support whÄnau in times of crisis. In particular, this will secure the ongoing employment of Navigators brought on board in response to the pandemic, whose fixed term contracts were due to expire on 30 June 2022.

"We are proud to support over 125 Navigators and 60 WhÄnau Ora Partners, all of whom have been fundamental in enabling whÄnau to pivot through times of turmoil," says Ms Hutchins. "Increased mental health anxieties, uncertain economic context and employment vulnerability amongst our whÄnau has seen an exponential increase in demand for Navigator services. I am so pleased that this lifeline funding will enable their crucial services to continue."

Throughout the pandemic, Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has adapted to meet the changing needs of their communities. "Alongside our unique Wave investments, we have been able to use COVID-19 funding to deliver Puna and Te PÅ«tea Whakatere, both of which focused on meeting needs that range from medical support and food packages, to connectivity and access to data and devices," says Ms Hutchins. "Over the past 12 months, over 141,000 whÄnau members have directly benefitted from WhÄnau Ora support in Te Waipounamu, and our reporting tells us that this has alleviated stress and allowed whÄnau to focus on recovering and moving forward."

Interim Co-Chief Executive (Policy) Ivy Harper, welcomes the $350 cost-of-living supplement that will be available for more than two million New Zealanders as a good start in addressing inequities.

"We also expect to see much greater action across government to ‘walk the talk’ in laying the foundations for the future across all New Zealanders," said Mrs Harper. "In 2019 the review of WhÄnau Ora, Tipu Matoro ki te ao, noted that demand outstrips funding and resources. The review challenged central agencies - who were described as opting out of their responsibilities - to work with WhÄnau Ora to create the ‘culture shift’ that whÄnau require."

"We have been waiting for three years for the findings of this review to be acted on. As an example, we recommend that in the $11.1b health rollout, WhÄnau Ora commissioning must be strengthened in areas such as primary and community care ($488m); MÄori health ($299m); mental health ($100m)."

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is uniquely placed to support improved outcomes for whÄnau MÄori in several other investment areas such as family and sexual violence prevention ($115m); progressive procurement for MÄori businesses ($26m) and Enabling Good Lives ($100m).

"We are also delighted to see the announcement that more whÄnau will be provided more intensive support through NgÄ Tini WhetÅ«, a joint agency support programme with ACC and Oranga Tamariki. We are hopeful that the South Island will finally be able to access NgÄ Tini Whetu; a call we have been making since 2020 when the funding was announced exclusively for the North", says Mrs Harper.

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu appreciates the enormous ecosystem of WhÄnau Ora champions across the South Island that are actively supporting whÄnau that have struggled with the consequences of Omicron, through loss of employment, reduction in work hours/income or increased costs brought about by changes in circumstances.

"Today we think about the fact that there are currently 16,189 active cases of COVID in Te Waipounamu; over half of these in Canterbury," said Mrs Harper. "Some 245, 655 whÄnau members have recovered from this virus; but their long-term wellbeing is at best uncertain. And tragically, in Te Waipounamu over 200 people have lost their lives through COVID-19. For those families, our love and compassion for them continues to drive us in our mahi."

"The pursuit of wellbeing for whÄnau is a priority for hundreds of WhÄnau Ora workers; and thousands of whÄnau who are doing the do every day to build strong and resilient whÄnau. While the Minister of Finance describes the 2022 Budget as one of ‘careful balance’ we also believe the ‘new normal’ to meet core needs must do more and better to grow the WhÄnau Ora approach.

"Investment in WhÄnau Ora should not just be about the here and now. We must put whÄnau first, we must actively invest in their future, and to do that it is high time that whÄnau-centred approaches are embedded across government."