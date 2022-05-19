Government fails Otaki community and the climate - Asher Wilson-Goldman

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 21:09

The Government has failed the Åtaki community and the climate with their decision in today's budget not to fund new trains for the Wellington to Palmerston North route, says Greater Wellington Regional Council candidate Asher Wilson-Goldman.

"I can't believe the Government has ignored the strong need from Åtaki and communities in the Horowhenua for public transport," says Asher Wilson-Goldman.

"Despite support from councils across the region and a strong business case, the Government has chosen to leave residents with no choice but to continue to drive to and from work, school and play.

"This week's launch of the first Emissions Reduction Plan signaled the need for investment in public transport to reduce emissions, but the Government has failed at the first hurdle.

"This route is critical to enabling sustainable growth and community development in Åtaki as well as further north through the Horowhenua.

"This issue isn't over though, the work must continue. It is critical that Greater Wellington and Horizons Regional Councils step up their efforts even more from here.

"If elected this October, my commitment to the people of Åtaki and Te Horo is to continue to pressure Government in every possible way until they agree to expand high quality and frequent rail beyond Waikanae" said Asher Wilson-Goldman.

Read more about Asher’s candidacy for Greater Wellington Regional Council at www.AsherWilsonGoldman.nz