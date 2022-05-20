Support workers all over NZ prepare to rally on Monday - E tu/PSA/NZNO

Friday, 20 May, 2022 - 16:27

Care and support workers, their employers, and the clients and residents they care for are rallying together for the first time to secure an urgent pay increase for workers in the sector before legislation that sets their pay and qualifications requirements expires in just over a month’s time.

Around 65,000 care and support workers fear an uncertain future if the Government doesn’t agree to boost funding to provide a substantial increase in their pay rates.

However, the Government has so far indicated there’s unlikely to be funding for more than 70 cents an hour per worker for an 18-month period.

Future fair pay is also far from guaranteed with the parties yet to determine how pay rates will be set beyond the current legislation expiry.

With inflation running at 6.9 percent, care and support workers, who perform essential services for elderly, disabled, or those with mental health and addiction needs, are already struggling to survive.

Care and support workers and their allies are holding rallies and events across Aotearoa to push for a pay rise and highlight their concerns on Monday 23 May.-

-Timaru members will rally on Saturday 21 May.

WhangÄrei

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Cameron St Mall, Cameron St, Whangarei

TIME: 12pm-1pm

Auckland

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Fowlds Park, 1 Rocky Nook Ave, then walk to Labour MP Jacinda Ardern's office, 658 New North Rd, Morningside, Auckland

TIME: 1pm-2pm

Hamilton

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Grey St Kitchen, 355 Grey St, Hamilton, then walk to Labour MP, Jamie Strange’s office, 475 Grey St, Hamilton

TIME: 12.30pm-1.30pm

New Plymouth

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Puke Ariki Landing, 1 Ariki St

TIME: 11am-12pm

Hastings

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Outside Labour MP Anna Lorck’s office, 129 Queen St, East Hastings

TIME: 12pm-1pm

Wellington

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Heretaunga Boating Club, 138 The Esplanade, Petone, Lower Hutt

TIME: 1.30pm-2.30pm

Christchurch

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel St, then a short march to the Ministry of Health

TIME: 1.30pm-2.30pm

Timaru

WHEN: Saturday 21 May

WHERE: Strathallan Corner, Strathallan St, Timaru

TIME: 10am-12pm

Dunedin

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Outside Labour MP David Clark’s office, 544 Great King Street North, Dunedin

TIME: 1pm-2pm

Invercargill

WHEN: Monday 23 May

WHERE: Outside Labour MP Liz Craig's office, 49 Kelvin St, Invercargill

TIME: 1pm-2pm