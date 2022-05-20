Government support for Levin community hit by tornado - Kiri Allan

Friday, 20 May, 2022 - 17:02

The Government is contributing $100,000 to a Mayoral Relief Fund to help the Levin community following this morning’s tornado, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan says.

"My thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by severe weather events in Levin and across the country.

"I know that this has caused considerable damage and been extremely disruptive to the Levin community. While it’s too early to know the full cost of the damage, this initial contribution will help ensure there is minimal delay in supporting those who need it.

"I have been in touch with Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden to offer the Government’s support, and want to thank everyone who has moved quickly to respond to this event and keep people safe.

"As the response moves into clean up and recovery, I encourage everyone in the region to continue to follow advice and instructions from Civil Defence and the Horowhenua District Council. Stay safe, don’t take any chances," Kiri Allan said.

Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whÄnau, community organisations and marae.

Mayoral Relief Funds have previously been used for recovery activities such as cleaning septic tanks, filling water tanks, re-establishing damaged boundary fence lines and clearing debris from properties.

The funds are in addition to other support that may be available from other agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

Mayoral Relief Funds are intended to help fill gaps quickly where an immediate need exists. It’s not a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sources.