Poroporoaki: Joseph (Joe) Parata Hohepa Hawke - Willie Jackson

Monday, 23 May, 2022 - 18:45

Whakatopa ra e te kÄrearea hoka i ngÄ rangi TÄmaki Makaurau

Titiro iho ki ngÄ tai piataata o Te WaitematÄ, i hanga ai Åna kÅrero;

TÄmaki pou herenga waka, TÄmaki tÄtai herenga tangata, TÄmaki whakapau manawa.

Ko koe ra tenei e kara kua tÄtahi, kua kapea atu nei e te ringa kaha o aitua, takato.

Takoto mai i te poho o to whare o Tumutumu Whenua

I te takotoranga o to waka o MÄhuhu-ki-te-rangi

I tÄpaea ai te korero mo tÅu momo;

‘E kore koe e ngaro, he tÄkere waka nui

i hÄua mai i Hawaiki mai rÄno,

Ki Hawaiki to hokinga atu, kia okioki i te tauawhi a o mÄtua tÅ«puna,

Moe mai’

Haere atu ra e tÄmara mÄ

Ki te PÅ ka ura

Ki te PÅ uriuri

Ki te PÅ kÄkauri

Ki te PÅ ao ao nui

Whakaheke tonu atu ki te PÅ kerekere

Ki te PÅ tÄmaku

E uru ai koutou ki te PÅ Tiwhatiwha.

Ka tae koutou ki ngÄ WaihÄ«rere, kÅutuhia e inu,

i konÄ kua kore koutou e hoki ake ki te taiao nei.

Ka mÄro ake ko te one kÄnapanapa

Ko te ara e ahu atu ana

Ki te ai o Rangi

Ki te ai o Papa

Ki Papakura

Ki Papamea

Ki TÅ« Te Kukurangi

Ki TÅ« Te Whatarangi

Ki te MÄheu

Ki te Amo

Ki te tao i werohia ai te PÅ

I kona e ruku koutou

Ki te PÅ Tangotango

Ki te PÅ Tukituki

Ki te PÅ te whakaarahia

Ki te PÅ e au ai tÅ moe

Haere ra, whakangaro i te tirohanga kanohi

Haere oti atu.

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson says, Joseph (Joe) Parata Hohepa Hawke will go down as one of this generations greatest MÄori leaders.

The prominent kaumÄtua and activist who led the long-running Takaparawhau occupation at Auckland’s Bastion Point in the late 1970s, has died, aged 82. He was surrounded by whÄnau.

"Joe and Ngati WhÄtua set an excellent example in terms of protests despite huge provocation from the state. He and his people handled things peacefully and with great dignity.

"In many ways, Joe set the benchmark in terms of how protest should be conducted. The 506 days of protest at Bastion Point is now immortalised in MÄori and New Zealand folklore," Willie Jackson said.

The NgÄti WhÄtua ki ÅrÄkei, kaumatua was involved in land issues in his role as secretary of Te Matakite o Aotearoa, in the land march led by Kahurangi Whina Cooper in 1975.

But it was in 1977, when he led NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei’s marched on to their ancestral land, and began an occupation that lasted 506 days.

He was among the 222 people arrested in May, 1978 when police, backed by army personnel, ejected the protesters off their whenua.

When the jurisdiction of the Waitangi Tribunal was widened to cover retrospective issues, the ÅrÄkei claim was the first historical claim to be heard.

In 1987, the Tribunal recommended the return of land to NgÄti WhÄtua, and the government agreed with the decision the following year.

Nine years later, He would become a Labour Party list MP, serving two terms, he retired from politics in 2002.

In 2008, he received the Insignia of a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"Joe stood up for his people and was a tremendous leader and role model. He will be sorely missed. My condolences go out to his whÄnau," Willie Jackson said.

ENDS