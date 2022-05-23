Poroporoaki: Joseph (Joe) Parata Hohepa Hawke - Willie Jackson

|
Whakatopa ra e te kÄrearea hoka i ngÄ rangi TÄmaki Makaurau
Titiro iho ki ngÄ tai piataata o Te WaitematÄ, i hanga ai Åna kÅrero;
TÄmaki pou herenga waka, TÄmaki tÄtai herenga tangata, TÄmaki whakapau manawa.
Ko koe ra tenei e kara kua tÄtahi, kua kapea atu nei e te ringa kaha o aitua, takato.
Takoto mai i te poho o to whare o Tumutumu Whenua
I te takotoranga o to waka o MÄhuhu-ki-te-rangi
I tÄpaea ai te korero mo tÅu momo;
‘E kore koe e ngaro, he tÄkere waka nui
i hÄua mai i Hawaiki mai rÄno,
Ki Hawaiki to hokinga atu, kia okioki i te tauawhi a o mÄtua tÅ«puna,
Moe mai’
Haere atu ra e tÄmara mÄ
Ki te PÅ ka ura
Ki te PÅ uriuri
Ki te PÅ kÄkauri
Ki te PÅ ao ao nui
Whakaheke tonu atu ki te PÅ kerekere
Ki te PÅ tÄmaku
E uru ai koutou ki te PÅ Tiwhatiwha.
Ka tae koutou ki ngÄ WaihÄ«rere, kÅutuhia e inu,
i konÄ kua kore koutou e hoki ake ki te taiao nei.
Ka mÄro ake ko te one kÄnapanapa
Ko te ara e ahu atu ana
Ki te ai o Rangi
Ki te ai o Papa
Ki Papakura
Ki Papamea
Ki TÅ« Te Kukurangi
Ki TÅ« Te Whatarangi
Ki te MÄheu
Ki te Amo
Ki te tao i werohia ai te PÅ
I kona e ruku koutou
Ki te PÅ Tangotango
Ki te PÅ Tukituki
Ki te PÅ te whakaarahia
Ki te PÅ e au ai tÅ moe
Haere ra, whakangaro i te tirohanga kanohi
Haere oti atu.
Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson says, Joseph (Joe) Parata Hohepa Hawke will go down as one of this generations greatest MÄori leaders.
The prominent kaumÄtua and activist who led the long-running Takaparawhau occupation at Auckland’s Bastion Point in the late 1970s, has died, aged 82. He was surrounded by whÄnau.
"Joe and Ngati WhÄtua set an excellent example in terms of protests despite huge provocation from the state. He and his people handled things peacefully and with great dignity.
"In many ways, Joe set the benchmark in terms of how protest should be conducted. The 506 days of protest at Bastion Point is now immortalised in MÄori and New Zealand folklore," Willie Jackson said.
The NgÄti WhÄtua ki ÅrÄkei, kaumatua was involved in land issues in his role as secretary of Te Matakite o Aotearoa, in the land march led by Kahurangi Whina Cooper in 1975.
But it was in 1977, when he led NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei’s marched on to their ancestral land, and began an occupation that lasted 506 days.
He was among the 222 people arrested in May, 1978 when police, backed by army personnel, ejected the protesters off their whenua.
When the jurisdiction of the Waitangi Tribunal was widened to cover retrospective issues, the ÅrÄkei claim was the first historical claim to be heard.
In 1987, the Tribunal recommended the return of land to NgÄti WhÄtua, and the government agreed with the decision the following year.
Nine years later, He would become a Labour Party list MP, serving two terms, he retired from politics in 2002.
In 2008, he received the Insignia of a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
"Joe stood up for his people and was a tremendous leader and role model. He will be sorely missed. My condolences go out to his whÄnau," Willie Jackson said.
ENDS
