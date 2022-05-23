National supports contribution to Ukraine - National Party

Monday, 23 May, 2022 - 18:58

National welcomes the additional contribution that New Zealand is making to the war in Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Gerry Brownlee and Defence Spokesperson Tim van de Molen say.

"Cabinet’s decision to send troops to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian soldiers is an appropriate step, and one that continues New Zealand's proportionate response to Russia's invasion," says Gerry Brownlee.

"The Government should be clear in signalling what next steps it is considering as part of New Zealand’s ongoing response."

Tim van de Molen says New Zealand’s defence personnel and their expertise will make a valued contribution in Ukraine’s effort to defend against Russia’s atrocities.

"It’s important that New Zealand remains in step with our traditional partners in defence of our values."