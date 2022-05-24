Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 11:01

The Government’s commitment to the growth and development of te reo MÄori has continued in Budget 2022, including the largest ever investment in kura property.

"We know that there are pressures where schools delivering at higher levels of immersion face significant challenges and we have to meet that," Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said.

"We’ve set an ambitious target to grow MÄori-medium and Kaupapa MÄori education over the next two decades and have set the foundations through record investment in the past three years.

Budget 2022 focusses on ensuring funding goes directly to kura to respond to the needs of individual Äkonga and whÄnau to assist with the extra costs they face.

This will benefit around 17,000 Äkonga and their whÄnau at 215 kura and schools. It will allow each kura with an average size of 80 Äkonga to hire one additional staff member, or the equivalent in support.

A significant investment of $125.12m in capital and operating funding will also be made in MÄori Medium Property to improve the condition of classrooms, redevelop several WÄnanga and character schools as well as purchasing land for up to six kura who are currently teaching out of temporary sites.

"This Budget will help to grow MÄori Education in a way our Äkonga deserve. Tamariki have a right to be immersed in their language and culture in buildings that are fit for purpose, and to be taught by teachers who are supported and valued." Kelvin Davis said.

The announcement builds on the significant investment this Government has provided in previous Budgets to reconnect MÄori tamariki with their language and culture. Successive budgets have increased funding rates for KÅhanga Reo, invested in property, funded new teaching and learning resources and created funding pools to support WÄnanga research aspirations.

"Te reo MÄori is a taonga, and I remain committed to supporting MÄori Education. This Budget will help providers to have the resourcing they need for our Äkonga to thrive." Kelvin Davis said.