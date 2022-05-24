Tararua District Councillor Carole Isaacson not seeking re-election

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 16:47

Greetings to you all

This will be my last column as district councillor as I will not be seeking re-election this October.

After two and half terms on the Dannevirke Community Board and three terms as a Councillor for the Tararua District Council, the time has come to step aside and let another enthusiastic member of our community contribute to their district. Being a leader, or team member, is not only being able to realistically assess your own contribution, but also to realise others may be able to contribute more in the same role and I have the greatest confidence we have many who can step up into the role.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my 16 years serving the community, albeit in extremely challenging times, especially this last term with all the compliance costs District Councils have endured from Central Government, filtering down to our ratepayers, Covid lockdowns and working via zoom for meetings and much more. I feel very proud to have been able to contribute to a district that my father’s forbears made their home in the late 1800s and 1900s. I felt I owed it to them and I thank all who supported me in the three elections allowing me to fulfil my goal.

Noho ora mai.

Councillor - Carole Isaacson