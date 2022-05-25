Cycleway rollout continues at pace - Michael Wood

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 09:40

Aucklanders living in the Eastern Suburbs now have a safer journey into the central city with the completion of Section 2 of the Glen Innes to TÄmaki Drive Shared Path, a key component of Auckland’s growing green infrastructure.

The route between St Johns Road to ÅrÄkei Basin was opened today by Minister of Transport Michael Wood.

"The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come," Michael Wood said.

"Our Government’s commitment to infrastructure investment will continue to play a critical part in securing New Zealand’s economy and recovery from COVID-19.

"Delivering on projects such as this helps address our current infrastructure deficit while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change.

"This shared path will encourage more people to cycle and walk, help prevent deaths and injuries on our roads, ease traffic congestion, and includes 800 meters of raised boardwalk through native bush.

"It provides a safe and convenient option for people on foot or bike with scenic views through Pourewa Valley and over the Eastern rail line. The path is designed to be accessible for a wide range of users, with low gradients and good lighting to extend hours of access.

"As a Government, we are taking climate change seriously by making our transport network more sustainable, and supporting people to transition to low emissions forms of transport. Building off our record investments in public transport and walking and cycling improvements, Budget 22 provided an additional $350 million to support Kiwis make cleaner transport choices.

"Through this investment, we can fund the rapid roll-out of at least an additional 100 km of safe urban cycleways to continue to build more connected networks at pace; create significant safety improvements in around 25 pedestrian areas, and support safer, greener, and healthier travel to 75-100 schools.

"There is strong public support across Auckland to move quickly on opening up streets for safe walking and cycleways. Alongside improving the frequency and reliability of public transport services, this helps unclog our streets, allowing goods and services to move around more efficiently, supporting greater productivity and building our country’s economic prosperity.

"I encourage all Aucklanders to come and experience this great, climate-friendly addition to our city," Michael Wood said.