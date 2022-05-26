Government investment in plant-based food company 'a step in the right direction'

Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 10:21

The Government announced on Tuesday that Sustainable Foods Ltd, which produces the plant-based food brand ‘plan-t’, will receive Government backing with a $1.25 million loan from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton welcomes the move and said the Government should make more investments in the plant-based food sector.

"This sector has extraordinary potential for Aotearoa, but we risk being left behind by international markets who are making significant investments into plant-based food," said Ashton.

"This investment is a small step in the right direction. We’d like to see the Government back more businesses who are bringing plant-based products to the market. It’s better for the animals and the environment."

Last year, $5 billion worth of investment flowed into the global vegan food market. By 2030 the plant-based protein market could reach $162 billion.

In April the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stated that a switch to plant-based diets is one of the most effective demand-side measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

SAFE’s recently launched ‘Done with Dairy’ campaign has called out the dairy industry for being the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Aotearoa. The campaign is calling on the Government to urgently create a plan of action to support farmers to transition out of the sector.

"Aotearoa needs to urgently implement policies that shifts our economy towards sustainable plant-based agriculture and we call on them to make that happen."