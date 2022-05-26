New Matariki resources available for schools and kura - Kelvin Davis

Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 11:32

Associate Minister of Education (Maori) Kelvin Davis has today announced 51 education resources that will help bring Matauranga Maori to life.

"Matariki is our first uniquely te ao Maori public holiday and is a time for us to remember the past, celebrate the present, and plan for the future. Matariki also provides akonga (students) with a gateway into matauranga Maori and tikanga Maori," Kelvin Davis said.

"These resources will directly impact the identity, language and culture of our akonga."

The curriculum resources created include activity cards, books (including eBooks), journals, apps, waiata, rotarota, videos, posters, teaching and learning programmes, and Maramataka.

"These new teaching and learning resources will ensure kaiako (teachers) are not left to navigate the teaching of Matariki alone," Kelvin Davis said.

Resources were developed by Te Tahuhu o te Matauranga (The Ministry of Education) in collaboration with Dr Rangi Mātāmua and the Matariki Advisory Group, with other materials developed to align with iwi or hapū matauranga.

"It is important to give our akonga, kaiako and whanau a range of opportunities to learn about and personalise their Matariki learning experience," Kelvin Davis said.

The resources focus on the themes of honouring the past, present, and future, with emphasis on observing how akonga fit into the natural world and their environmental responsibilities.

Resources will be provided to kohanga reo, early learning services, schools and kura for both Maori Medium and English Medium pathways from 6 June 2022. 27 of the new resources will be distributed to 6,757 learning sites prior to the inaugural Matariki public holiday on 24 June.

The online resources will be available on the education portal Kauwhata Reo from 1 June 2022.