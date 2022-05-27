New funding for protecting and enabling matauranga Maori - Nanaia Mahuta

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 12:08

Investing in protecting matauranga Maori and taonga will unlock significant economic and cultural benefits for Aotearoa, Associate Minister for Maori Development Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

Te Pae Tawhiti programme which supports research and innovation in the Maori economy is getting a further $27.6 million investment over the next four years.

"Budget 2022 funding will contribute to helping create economic security now and into the future by enabling Maori businesses to use matauranga Maori to diversify Aotearoa’s exports through targeted investment in the Maori economy," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"By leveraging off our unique culture and identity, early modelling estimates this work has the potential to deliver up to $340 million to our Maori economy in Aotearoa annually.

"Led by Te Puni KÅkiri, Te Pae Tawhiti ensures that Maori economic resilience enables a whole-of-government response to help drive and support Maori development.

"Matauranga Maori and taonga are unique to our national culture and identity. In order to continue to benefit from them, we need systems in place to ensure they retain their integrity and flourish for all in Aotearoa," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Te Puni Kokiri have been leading the Te Pae Tawhiti work programme for the past two years in partnership with Te Taumata WhakapÅ«mau, the original Wai 262 claimants’ representative rÅpÅ«.

Priorities for Te Pae Tawhiti include developing a domestic bioprospecting regime, a Maori-Crown partnership approach to matauranga, strengthening Maori involvement in international agreement-making and forums, and means to measure success.

"The investment will fund Te Taumata Whakapumau to continue to develop the evidence base for what is needed for Maori to solidify their role as guardians of Maori knowledge, traditions and cultural expressions.

"Alongside their work, expert technicians Te Kahu Aronui, will be funded for further research focused on intellectual property, genetic resources and matauranga Maori areas. It will also continue to support a wide range of initiatives, including the review of Haka Ka Mate Attribution Act, in partnership with Ngati Toa.

"I’m excited to continue this mahi and ensure that we have mechanisms that work responsibly for and with Maori," Nanaia Mahuta said.