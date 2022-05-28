A Manukau Port, the sensible and obvious solution. - Ted Johnston

Saturday, 28 May, 2022 - 17:02

Ted Johnston , Auckland mayoral candidate for New Conservative states

" As Mayor I will try to push for the Auckland Port to be moved to the Manukau Harbour."

The Manukau harbour is looking increasing attractive for the future port site.

It is obvious with the current problems with the Auckland port and the need for expansion over the next 60 years, that it will need to be moved. The answer is not away from Auckland, the destination of most freight, but to a new site in Auckland.

The current Port, pays no rent and insufficient money to council considering the value and potential of the land on which it wastefully occupies.

All goods need to be shipped out of that central city area .

This is some of the most scenic land in NZ. It is a wastes of Auckland’s resources.

It makes no use of massive potential tourism attraction and potential earnings for the city and council.

The Manukau port will solve all these issues and create a massive fund increase after the shift, into Auckland.

It will allow easier and cheaper transportation of goods, than other options, as it is near the industrial areas and distribution areas including the airport.

The 2020 Sapere report, by Gary Blick and David Moore showed that it is feasible with our modern technologies. The 2019 govt commissioned report by the Upper North Island Supply Chain working group, did not even consider it properly. That was their mistake, to write it off before proper investigation.

The major considerations must be the need for future growth, future efficiency of the Manukau port, current efficiency of the present site, value for money, efficient use of resources, safety, and costs.

Ted Johnston states

"A Manukau Port ticks all these boxes"

" Auckland needs a Mayor with vision, drive and leadership. I am the only one who can do this job the way it needs to be done. "

