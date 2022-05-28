Gridlock Nightmare created by Auckland Transport's Ideological Fantasy - Ted Johnston

Saturday, 28 May, 2022 - 17:03

Auckland traffic nightmare is a cautionary example of what happens when an organisation is driven by ideology and fantasy, rather than by facts and reality. They sought to copy countries in Europe with huge amounts of cycling and limited car traffic. The result was not unexpectedly a complete failure. The recent report from the Automobile Association merely states what is obvious to the public

AT needs to examine the facts and work out how to solve current problems. Not blindly forging on with building cycle paths and trying to force motorists to use their second rate inefficient and inconvenient Public Transport system.

No motorist want to spend over 2 hours a day travelling to and from work, but the Public transport system is even worse. As a person who has lived in London and seen how an efficient public rail system should function, Auckland’s system is 3rd world by comparison and not improving.

We have to spend on this infrastructure, wisely. Not wasting $14 billion dollars on a city Airport link, when a 6km rail link between Puhinui Station to the Airport will do a simpler and very cheap job. Use common sense.

Only a cleanout of the AT board of directors and their current disfunctional culture will fix it.

As Mayor I will put competent people into positions so we can fix this. We will complete a proper Public transport rail system, and limit cycling during rush hours and limit the removal of car lanes on major roads. We will not lower speeds on roads to further increase congestion. We will also increase access to parking, not reduce it.

This will assist reviving the inner city as most do not go there due to inconvenience. Once the public transport system is fixed, people will find it convenient to return to frequenting our Crown jewel, the city centre.

Cycling has it’s time and place. It will feature in the future, just not on major roads during rush hour, nor just yet.