Monthly "Meet the Mayor" and solve your problem Clinic - Ted Johnston

Saturday, 28 May, 2022 - 16:57

Ted Johnston Auckland mayoral candidate for New Conservative will start a monthly "Meet the Mayor day," and all Aucklanders can bring their council problems to him.

He says;

"How many times have you had a council problem?

How many times have you sat on the phone?

How many times have you written complaining?

How many times have you had no luck?

How many times have you been completely ignored and remain long-suffering?

How many times have you wished for someone to help you?

How many times have you wished you could take your problem to the person at the top?

I will give you that chance."

He will have a monthly day set aside to hear the problems of our Auckland people face to face. He won’t just tell you he is approachable and looks after your interests, he will do it, in person.

He says

"Come and see me and I will listen and judge it, and put people in council onto the job if required.

I will, prioritise these issues getting fixed, and woe betide any council department that do not do their job and cooperate.

Ted says " If you want a Mayor that listens. If you want a Mayor that is approachable?. Then you want TED".

" Auckland needs a Mayor with vision, drive and leadership. I am the only one who can do this job the way it needs to be done. "

VOTE TED JOHNSTON.

TRUST TED. "He will get the job done."