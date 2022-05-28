Auckland Light rail- The soon to be $14+ billion dollar lemon - Ted Johnston

Saturday, 28 May, 2022 - 17:03

The Auckland Light Rail project was estimated to cost $14 billion, the only thing you can guarantee is it will be far more.

Trams through Onehunga and Mangere to the Airport are an antiquated idea. They simply cannot handle the same volume as trains with a large number of carriages. They must also not join into the current road system.

The mixing of a rail / bus system creates a disjointed, slow, inefficient and inconvenient public transport system that the public would not want to use. Then it would be an expensive underused lemon.

Firstly , why reinvent the wheel, when you have the Puhihui train station that you can reach from the city already?

It is only approximately 6 kilometres from the airport , through mainly empty farmland. The sensible and economically sound way is to just link the current line. The Hamilton train also stops there, so airport passengers from Hamilton can also transfer through it.

This is another example of the extreme wastefulness and incompetence of the transport bodies in Auckland, and what happens when central govt gets involved.

As Mayor, I will complete that line and shut down this exhorbitant spendthift tram scheme.

Busses should only be used as feeders for the rail system, or go to places that the rail does not reach.

Then we would free enough money to start to link,

1 Manukau to Panmure via Botany.

2 Onehunga to New Lynn,

3 Orewa to the Harbour bridge.

4 Constellation to Westgate , Lincoln Rd then Henderson.

5 Connect stations in a ring rail line in the central isthmus, so, Britomart, Panmure, Otahuhu, Onehunga, New Lynn , back to Britomart,.

6 Then possibly a rail link under a reinforced harbour bridge or a tunnel to connect North shore and Britomart..

It’s time for Wellington to stay out of Aucklands planning and just fund it. We can do it more sensinbly and cost effectively, but only with the right sensible leadership.

As a lawyer, my job is problem solving. That’s what is needed here, with common good sense and strong leadership.

I am the only candidates who can do the job the way it needs to be done, while making sure it dodges any legal problems.

