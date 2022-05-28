The Auckland Lottery - Ted Johnston

Saturday, 28 May, 2022 - 17:04

One problem Auckland Council has , is the need to balance spending from rates on social supportive spending while funding infrastructure and core services.

There is limited funding and rates are constantly rising, while those struggling, or people concerned with wasteful spending see street festivals etc paid for by the ever suffering ratepayer.

There is another funding stream that can be done easily.

It is time to create an Auckland lottery, like our NZ lotto to fund social spending.

Lotto currently sucks up a huge amount of funding, especially from Auckland, but the spending from it gets spread around the country.

The Auckland Lottery could be set up, but the massive funds that lottery would provide will stay in Auckland.

Its major prize or powerball type prize may be sllightly less. However it is a patriotic investment, and will help keep our rates lower.

It will assist or even allow Auckland council to run festivals, and support community groups, without draining the ratepayers.

People would know that they are investing in keeping rates down, in helping organisations and the community and the money patriotically for Aucklanders would stay ion Auckland.

It could have a better payout at the medium end to attract spending.

It would cost Auckland council little but generate massive funding.

Let’s use our resources in a smarter way.

Vote for Ted Johnston for Mayor

TRUST TED

He will do the job.