The Azure Arch of Auckland - Ted Johnston

Saturday, 28 May, 2022 - 17:04

Auckland has one of the most beautiful harbours in the world. That is the reason it’s Maori name is Tamaki Makaurau, Tamaki of a thousand lovers.

But Auckland as a city needs a more iconic symbol. It has Rangitoto, and while a skytower looks good, there are those in many large cities.

But an iconic bridge like San Francisco’s Golden Gate is recognisable instantly anywhere in the world. It is not only a landmark but a tourist mecca.

I like many others when going to San Fran want to go to the bridge and walk over it. It is a bucket list type attraction.

We need to create such also, and it can be done with negligible cost. It wlll be a symbol of revitalisation after the covid plague. The Azure Arch of Auckland.

Instead of billions of dollars, it will cost almost nothing. Just change the colour of paint and rename it. While we have a beautiful lightshow and music at night reminiscent of the pyramids in Cairo, in the cold light of day the Auckland Harbour bridge returns to a simple workday bridge.

It could be built in two stages, first the creation of it ,

Then secondly investing in developing a cycle walkway. However it like the original bridge would have a toll cost, eg $2. Let it fund itself. Then the possibility of stalls , food carts, or small cafes.

Let’s use our resources in a smarter way.

Vote for Ted Johnston for Mayor

Trust Ted

He will do the job.