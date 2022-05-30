Leo Molloy's plan for Waiheke Island

Monday, 30 May, 2022 - 17:09

Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says when he’s Mayor, he will devolve the appropriate assets of Council into the hands of Waiheke Island residents so they have more control over the issues that matter to them.

Leo was speaking at an event at the Waiheke Bowling Club, hosted by former All Blacks head coach and current member of the Black Ferns coaching staff Sir Graham Henry KNZM.

"For the first time in my life I’m disappointed. I love New Zealand and I love Auckland and at the moment I’m very disappointed about where we’re at," says Sir Graham.

"Leo has an opinion, he’s got personality, he thinks of other people, he helps the community and I don’t know any other Mayors who are doing those sorts of things. I just think Leo’s a good man who gets things done and has a kind heart."

Leo outlined his vision and plan for Auckland and the event was attended by over 100 Waiheke Island residents.

"Some of the Issues raised with me were the lack of affordable housing on the island and the struggle to attract and retain talent such as teachers, doctors and professional caregivers due to the high cost of living.

"I’ll go away and have a think about how I, as Mayor, could help tackle those problems and when I return to the island come campaign time I will have some practical solutions," says Leo.