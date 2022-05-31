Funding to continue transformation of Oranga Tamariki - Davis

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 10:31

The Government has signalled its commitment to the future direction of Oranga Tamariki with a funding package that will enable iwi, hapÅ«, and communities to lead and deliver better outcomes for children and whÄnau.

The will improve iwi and community collaboration with Oranga Tamariki and give these groups a greater sense of collective ownership of the services provided. Ultimately it will support an improvement of health and wellbeing outcomes for tamariki and whÄnau by enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of services they receive.

Last year the Government accepted all recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Board on how to address problems within the organisation and set a direction that will see communities take a leading role in the protection of children.

"For too long Oranga Tamariki has put itself at the centre of this work. I expect it to be the enabler and I believe this funding package is just one way the Government is demonstrating a commitment to allowing the regions to decide what is right for their area," Minister for Children Kelvin Davis said.

"It will empower communities and MÄori to help children and their families in a way that suits them and not just Wellington."

A total of $23 million will be made available during the next three years for this work.

Alongside funding for Oranga Tamariki involvement in Te Aorerekura: The National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence, extra money is also being made available to ensure tamariki and rangatahi is care continue to be heard and supported.

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai will receive an additional $6.78m over three years to continue its independent advocacy and connection services to more of the young people that need it.

"This Government is committed to this mahi, it’s hugely important that we continue to make sure VOYCE have the resources they need to do this properly," Kelvin Davis said.