Labour has overseen a gun crime explosion - ACT New Zealand

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 16:13

"Violent gun crime statistics from NZ Police show that Labour’s approach of nurturing gangs and punishing responsible firearms owners has led to a massive increase in firearms-related offenses," says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

"The statistics show that between 2018 and 2021 there was an increase in violent gun crimes of 47 per cent, and 2022 isn’t looking any better.

"No matter how much the Prime Minister tells American talk show hosts that her approach has worked, the stats don’t lie and everyone here in New Zealand knows she has failed to get on top of gun crime.

"The biggest jump in firearms-offences occurred from 2020 to 2021, proving the Government’s rushed gun laws that had just come into effect were totally pointless.

"Only ACT opposed the laws at the time because we said they went after law-abiding New Zealanders while gangs would hang on to their guns. This is exactly what has happened.

"I asked the Police Minister how her government is addressing gun crime, she pointed to an in development gun register that she can’t honestly believe gangs will comply with.

"Just like with the buyback, a register will only apply to law-abiding firearms owners while the gangs will see it as a list they can acquire to show them where more guns are.

"We need to get smarter. ACT would hit the gangs where they hurt.

"Under our proposal, if an illegal firearm is found in the possession of a known gang member at a property where an illegal operation is taking place, authorities will not be required to meet the current tests. The discovery of an illegal firearm can be used to fast-track the seizure of assets.

"The gangs didn’t pay attention to the buyback, they are not interested in talking, and they won’t sign up to a silly register. Labour’s approach has failed, it’s time to allow Police to protect our communities by going after the gangs hard."