'Potentially unlawful' Fair Pay Agreements must be scrapped - ACT NZ

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 18:25

"Labour’s compulsory unionism Fair Pay Agreements have drawn the attention of the International Labour Organisation, they surely must go," says ACT’s Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie.

"New Zealand will be investigated alongside other countries such as Guatemala, Kazakhstan, and Malawi for potentially breaching international labour law.

"Labour should save our country the embarrassment and just scrap them. It amounts to unionism by stealth and will simply make it tougher for business who are already doing it tough in a cost of living crisis.

"We should be focussed on boosting productivity, becoming more competitive and creating a healthy economy. Instead, the Government is piling costs and regulations onto businesses who are already struggling to stay afloat.

"Labour has dusted off this Bill to appease their union mates. They need to remember New Zealanders are free to join a union if they want to, it shouldn’t be forced upon them because of Labour’s blind ideology.

"Labour should save the International Labour Organisation a job and get rid of Fair Pay Agreements. Kiwis don’t need more byzantine bureaucracy that will only create more complications and slow their businesses down."