SST launches 'Ban Gangs' petition

Tuesday, 7 June, 2022 - 14:42

The Sensible Sentencing Trust has launched a petition to demand the government bring in legislation to ban the existence of criminal gangs in New Zealand.

"There is only one question that needs to be asked - do we as a society want to accept the violence, intimidation, and these criminal groups in our society?"

"We have seen the results of the ‘soft on crime’ approach to not only gangs but criminals in general in our country."

"What we are seeing is the culmination of years of a failed ideological philosophy - and we are now paying the price."

"Gangs have grown out of control in their number and their levels of violence. As a result our streets are increasingly become more and more dangerous."

"If we don’t do something about this now about the out of control gangs we will see more innocent members of the public hurt and killed."

Sensible Sentencing Trust is launching a petition to:

legislate to outlaw gangs in New Zealand, to immediately make it illegal for any gang insignia to be displayed in public.

"Bringing in legislation of this type will not be simple - but we should never abandon a principled stance just because it may be too difficult."