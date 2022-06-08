Poto Williams should be removed as Police Minister - Luxon

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 09:35

It is time for Poto Williams to be removed as Police Minister, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says.

"Poto Williams may have skills better suited to other portfolios, but it is clear she is not equipped to be Police Minister, especially at a time when gang activity and violent crime are increasing.

"Police officers across the country tell me there is a serious lack of leadership from Poto Williams, and they simply do not have confidence in her. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should replace her immediately.

"Many Kiwis will feel less safe in their homes and communities after the recent spate of gang-related shootings and the rise in violent crime.

"Police have the capability and determination to combat the problem, but the Government has failed to give Police the powers and tools they need to combat the increase in gang tensions and violent crime across New Zealand.

"For instance, Police called for Firearm Prohibition Orders in 2017, which would allow Police to take guns out of the hands of gang members. Since then National has twice introduced Members’ Bills to give these powers to Police, but Labour has voted them down both times.

"We need to empower Police to combat rising crime, but Police Minister Poto Williams won’t even acknowledge that there has been a rise in gang tensions under her watch. The Prime Minister needs to remove her from the portfolio."