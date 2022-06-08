Agricultural emissions proposal 'falls short'

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 10:46

The He Waka Eke Noa agricultural emissions pricing proposal leaves more questions than answers, the Green Party says.

"The number one priority has to be reducing emissions to meet the targets and ensure a safe climate for future generations, but it’s not clear if or how the sector’s proposal will do that," Green Party agriculture spokesperson Teanau Tuiono said.

"We know many farmers and growers want to do the right thing for the climate, but it’s not clear that the sector’s proposals will actually help them shift to low emissions and regenerative farming practices.

"It looks like the sector has missed an opportunity to come up with a solid plan. It’s like they were given a hallway pass and used it to wag class.

"The report itself admits that further work is needed on many of its key proposals. Time is fast running out for the climate. There are only eight more lambing and calving seasons before the 2030 methane target deadline.

"The Green Party’s view is that agricultural emissions pricing needs to effectively lead to emissions reductions. We can’t rely on unrelated freshwater policies, increased forestry, and reducing methane emissions in the waste sector.

"Government Ministers now have a formal decision-making process to go through. Cabinet will need to weigh up advice from many different sources and we’re all waiting for the independent Climate Change Commission’s assessment later this month."