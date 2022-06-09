SNA land grab back on the agenda - Mark Cameron

Thursday, 9 June, 2022 - 18:45

"Private property rights are under threat with Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) back on the agenda," says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

"James Shaw today released the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity and a draft implementation plan, and it makes chilling reading for landowners.

"SNAs undermine conservation efforts by the people who care most about the environment. Farmers have the biggest incentive to care about the environment because they make a living from it.

"It also appears that MÄori land deemed to be an SNA won't need to get council permission for new activities.

"According to this Government it's ok to carry out a land grab on farms, but not on land owned by iwi.

"ACT believes any land grab is unacceptable, whether it’s on iwi land, farms or any other private property.

"If you take away property rights, there’s no incentive to be a conservationist. Who would be a conservationist on their own land if the reward is getting your land confiscated? Countries without property rights are environmental disasters.

"There’s a better way. Landowners, councils and conservationists already work together to protect indigenous biodiversity. Instead of land grabs, the Government should be supporting these pre-existing efforts.

"ACT is listening. Public support is not there for SNAs and the Government needs to back down - on all of them, not just for selective groups."