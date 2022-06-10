O Mahurangi Penlink at the construction starting line - Michael Wood

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 14:19

The new O Mahurangi Penlink transport connection in north Auckland has passed another milestone following the signing of the construction alliance agreement today, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today.

As part of the Government’s $8.7 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme, O Mahurangi Penlink will provide growing communities in Silverdale, WhangaparÄoa and the Hibiscus Coast access to safer and more reliable travel options and greater choice in how they move about.

"This milestone demonstrates the momentum we’ve built up to deliver the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, securing New Zealand’s economic future and accelerating our recovery from COVID-19, Projects worth almost $3 billion will be under construction when O Mahurangi Penlink starts later this year," Michael Wood said.

"Also in Auckland, the SH1 Papakura to Drury upgrade is a year into construction and we recently opened the first half of a new bridge to traffic. Construction is also progressing well on projects in Tauranga, Wellington and Ashburton.

"This project has been talked about for more than 30 years and now with this Government’s investment, we will get spades in the ground for O Mahurangi Penlink this year."

"O Mahurangi Penlink is more than just a road, it is a vital connection for north Auckland, linking the WhangaparÄoa Peninsula with the wider Auckland region. The road will not simply support the surrounding community through more lanes for cars, it will provider safer and more sustainable transport choices - becoming a key public transport route while also promoting walking and cycling on a separated shared path."

"All New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects have also been set a target to reduce construction emissions and with alliance led design improvements, O Mahurangi Penlink will provide superior environmental, economic and community outcomes.

"The highway will feature New Zealand’s first extradosed bridge, which has been designed to look attractive from all viewing angles. It’s an architecturally designed connection that the community can be really proud of as they cross by car, bus, on foot or on bikes.

"In addition to these design improvements, the construction methodologies have also been considered and improved, with innovative and efficient solutions to reduce construction emissions and wider environmental impacts.

"The community can expect a road that is safe, provides better transport network resilience, improved freight links and is built to cope with the impacts of climate change when construction begins in the coming earthworks season," Michael Wood said.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2026.