'No Minister, the health system is not coping' - Shane Reti

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 17:32

Recent comments from Health Minister Andrew Little claiming the health system is coping are not supported by reports from patients or senior doctors, National’s Health spokesperson, Dr Shane Reti, says.

"A senior doctor was recently reported saying that he is seeing record levels of emergency department patients and winter has only just begun. Yet Andrew Little sits in his Wellington office and claims that hospitals are coping.

"There have been ongoing reports of recent ward closures, surgery cancellations and workplace safety notices. We have seen stories about 71 patients waiting for a bed at Middlemore Hospital and a frightening case of a woman with Typhoid fever being asked to wait in her car. None of this is a sign of a coping health system.

"Unfortunately, this is what happens when a Minister puts all his budget and energy into a health restructure instead of focusing on the New Zealand people when they are at their most vulnerable, and the staff who support them.

"The $486 million put aside for an ideological health restructure would improve the 4,000 nursing shortages and make a significant impact on the 36,000 people waiting more than four months to see a specialist.

"Minister Little should be backing the health workforce and not demean their courage in speaking out, and listen to their calls when they ask for emergency department wait time targets to be reintroduced."