Race Relations Commissioner racially profiles MPs

"Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has breached the Human Rights Act by racially profiling Members of Parliament," says ACT Leader David Seymour.
"Late last year Mr Foon wrote to selected Members of Parliament to request a five-year compulsory te reo MÄori education strategy. I noticed with interested that the only members of the ACT caucus the letter was sent to was myself, Nicole McKee and Karen Chhour. Despite it being about education, it was not addressed to our education spokesperson Chris Baillie or any other members of the ACT caucus.
"Section 21(1)(f) of the Human Rights Act 1993 states: You can't be discriminated against because of your race or ethnicity, or because of your nationality or citizenship (the grounds of "colour", "race", and "ethnic or national origins").
"I asked Mr Foon under the Official Information Act what information he had used to decide who to send the letter to. He replied, "Their details were sourced from the list of MPs on the Parliament website."
"He also said: "the Ministers were selected as they hold relevant portfolios. MaÌori MPs, which included Ministers, were selected because they were thought likely to have a particular interest in the issue and to reflect the Crown partnership with tangata whenua under te Tiriti o Waitangi."
"The website does not include ethnicity details. That means Mr Foon judged who thought was MÄori by what they looked like, breaching Section 21(1)(f) of the Human Rights Act.
"ACT does not have a "MaÌori caucus, or a spokesperson for MaÌori Affairs. We believe all New Zealanders should be treated equally, not profiled because of what they look like or who their grandparents were.
"If we’re going to break the cycle of racism in this county - the kind of behaviour Mr Foon has displayed needs to stop. It shows what little value he is adding and in some cases he is even taking race relations a step backwards."
The list of MPs the letter was sent to includes:
Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern, Rangatira MÄngai.
Hon Kiritapu Allan, Mema mÅ Te Tai RÄwhiti, Te PÄti Reipa.
Tamati Coffey, Mema mÅ te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, Te PÄti Reipa.
Hon Kelvin Davis, Mema mÅ Te Tai Tokerau, Te PÄti Reipa.
Paul Eagle, Mema mÅ Rongotai, Te PÄti Reipa.
Shanan Halbert, Memo mÅ Northcote, Te PÄti Reipa.
Hon Peeni Henare, Mema mÅ TÄmaki Makaurau.
Hon Chris Hipkins, Minita o te MÄtauranga.
Hon Willie Jackson, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, Te PÄti Reipa.
Jo Luxton, Mema mÅ Rangitata, Te PÄti Reipa.
Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Mema mÅ Hauraki-Waikato, Te PÄti Reipa.
Willow-Jean Prime, Mema mÅ Te Tai Tokerau, Te PÄti Reipa.
Adrian Rurawhe, Mema mÅ Te Tai HauÄuru, Te PÄti Reipa.
Rino Tirikatene, Mema mÅ Te Tai Tonga, Te PÄti Reipa.
Hon Meka Whaitiri, Mema mÅ Ikaroa-RÄwhiti, Te PÄti Reipa.
Arena Williams, Mema mÅ Manurewa, Te PÄti Reipa.
Hon Judith Collins, Leader of the Opposition, National Party.
Hon Simon Bridges, Mema mÅ Tauranga, Te PÄti Nahinara.
Harete Hipango, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, Te PÄti NÄhinara.
Shane Reti, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, Te PÄti NÄhinara.
Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«.
Rawiri Waititi, Mema mÅ Waiariki, Te PÄti MÄori.
Hon Marama Davidson, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, RÅpÅ« KÄkÄriki.
Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, RÅpÅ« KÄkÄriki.
Teanau Tuiono, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, RÅpÅ« KÄkÄriki.
Karen Chhour, ACT List MP, Upper Harbour, ACT party.
Nicole McKee, ACT List MP, Rongotai, ACT party.
