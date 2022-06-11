Race Relations Commissioner racially profiles MPs

Saturday, 11 June, 2022 - 09:12

"Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has breached the Human Rights Act by racially profiling Members of Parliament," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Late last year Mr Foon wrote to selected Members of Parliament to request a five-year compulsory te reo MÄori education strategy. I noticed with interested that the only members of the ACT caucus the letter was sent to was myself, Nicole McKee and Karen Chhour. Despite it being about education, it was not addressed to our education spokesperson Chris Baillie or any other members of the ACT caucus.

"Section 21(1)(f) of the Human Rights Act 1993 states: You can't be discriminated against because of your race or ethnicity, or because of your nationality or citizenship (the grounds of "colour", "race", and "ethnic or national origins").

"I asked Mr Foon under the Official Information Act what information he had used to decide who to send the letter to. He replied, "Their details were sourced from the list of MPs on the Parliament website."

"He also said: "the Ministers were selected as they hold relevant portfolios. MaÌori MPs, which included Ministers, were selected because they were thought likely to have a particular interest in the issue and to reflect the Crown partnership with tangata whenua under te Tiriti o Waitangi."

"The website does not include ethnicity details. That means Mr Foon judged who thought was MÄori by what they looked like, breaching Section 21(1)(f) of the Human Rights Act.

"ACT does not have a "MaÌori caucus, or a spokesperson for MaÌori Affairs. We believe all New Zealanders should be treated equally, not profiled because of what they look like or who their grandparents were.

"If we’re going to break the cycle of racism in this county - the kind of behaviour Mr Foon has displayed needs to stop. It shows what little value he is adding and in some cases he is even taking race relations a step backwards."

The list of MPs the letter was sent to includes:

Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern, Rangatira MÄngai.

Hon Kiritapu Allan, Mema mÅ Te Tai RÄwhiti, Te PÄti Reipa.

Tamati Coffey, Mema mÅ te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, Te PÄti Reipa.

Hon Kelvin Davis, Mema mÅ Te Tai Tokerau, Te PÄti Reipa.

Paul Eagle, Mema mÅ Rongotai, Te PÄti Reipa.

Shanan Halbert, Memo mÅ Northcote, Te PÄti Reipa.

Hon Peeni Henare, Mema mÅ TÄmaki Makaurau.

Hon Chris Hipkins, Minita o te MÄtauranga.

Hon Willie Jackson, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, Te PÄti Reipa.

Jo Luxton, Mema mÅ Rangitata, Te PÄti Reipa.

Hon Nanaia Mahuta, Mema mÅ Hauraki-Waikato, Te PÄti Reipa.

Willow-Jean Prime, Mema mÅ Te Tai Tokerau, Te PÄti Reipa.

Adrian Rurawhe, Mema mÅ Te Tai HauÄuru, Te PÄti Reipa.

Rino Tirikatene, Mema mÅ Te Tai Tonga, Te PÄti Reipa.

Hon Meka Whaitiri, Mema mÅ Ikaroa-RÄwhiti, Te PÄti Reipa.

Arena Williams, Mema mÅ Manurewa, Te PÄti Reipa.

Hon Judith Collins, Leader of the Opposition, National Party.

Hon Simon Bridges, Mema mÅ Tauranga, Te PÄti Nahinara.

Harete Hipango, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, Te PÄti NÄhinara.

Shane Reti, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, Te PÄti NÄhinara.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«.

Rawiri Waititi, Mema mÅ Waiariki, Te PÄti MÄori.

Hon Marama Davidson, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, RÅpÅ« KÄkÄriki.

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, RÅpÅ« KÄkÄriki.

Teanau Tuiono, Mema o te rÄrangi rÅpÅ«, RÅpÅ« KÄkÄriki.

Karen Chhour, ACT List MP, Upper Harbour, ACT party.

Nicole McKee, ACT List MP, Rongotai, ACT party.