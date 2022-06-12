Passing of former New Zealand First MP Richard Prosser - Winston Peters

|
It is with sadness that we have learnt of the sudden passing in the UK of former New Zealand First Member of Parliament Richard Prosser.
Richard represented New Zealand First as a list MP based in Waimakariri between 2011 and 2017.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad and challenging time.
