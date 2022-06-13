Hospitality NZ thanks Kris Faafoi for work during Covid-19

Monday, 13 June, 2022 - 17:19

Hospitality New Zealand acknowledges outgoing Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi for the work he put in to help the sector solve pressing issues during the pandemic, and welcomes new minister Michael Wood.

"Minister Faafoi was always available to talk through industry issues with us, and we thank him for his availability," says Chief Executive Julie White.

"I know he was burning the midnight oil through the pandemic to help us tweak alert level settings.

"He was always available to listen to what we had to say and take a pragmatic view on behalf of the sector and be solution focused.

"He helped the hospitality industry begin our build-back, giving us a vital concession so we had time to adjust to new immigration and pay-rate settings.

"We look forward to working with Michael Wood to co-design the industry’s post-Covid focus."